Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the October 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 97,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.36. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

