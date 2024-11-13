Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 124,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 89,245 shares.The stock last traded at $30.40 and had previously closed at $32.00.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

