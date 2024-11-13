Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,556,000 after acquiring an additional 122,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,510,000 after purchasing an additional 733,440 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,914,000 after buying an additional 79,665 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,716,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,150,000 after buying an additional 72,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,706,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,066,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.29. The firm has a market cap of $390.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

