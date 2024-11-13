Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 64,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 153,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,531,000 after purchasing an additional 442,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 407,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

