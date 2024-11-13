Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 412 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 404,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares during the period. Passaic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 221,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 96,659 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $17,701,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.69. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $77.06 and a twelve month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

