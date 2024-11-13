Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 4,987,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,234,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 94.85%.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

