Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.40 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Enova International news, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $55,097.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,675.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 13,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $1,354,566.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,688,369.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 615 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $55,097.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,675.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,843 shares of company stock worth $8,121,179 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter worth $235,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Enova International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

