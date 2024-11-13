Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ENSV opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,040.29%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

