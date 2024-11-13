Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.37, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 559.68% and a negative net margin of 179.26%.
Ensysce Biosciences Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of ENSC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 16,827,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ensysce Biosciences
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.