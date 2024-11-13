Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.37, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 559.68% and a negative net margin of 179.26%.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ENSC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 16,827,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

