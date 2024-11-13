Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the October 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERLFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,584. Entrée Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

