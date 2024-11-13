Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 6,337 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $238.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.76 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,210 shares of company stock worth $31,040,994. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

