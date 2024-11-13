Entropy Technologies LP Invests $2.13 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,381 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Lennar by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,654.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LEN opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

