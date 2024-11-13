Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,519,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,609,000 after acquiring an additional 219,629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,618 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,553,000 after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.11 and a 1-year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMS. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

