Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451,852 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,466 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 283,416 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 152,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $463.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $474.62.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,880.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock worth $9,892,415 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

