Entropy Technologies LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,159,000 after buying an additional 150,387 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 142,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $113.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $115.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.