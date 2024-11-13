EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 774.1% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Down 9.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EEIQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. 1,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.19.
