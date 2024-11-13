EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 774.1% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEIQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. 1,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

Featured Articles

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

