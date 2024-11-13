Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 159,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,023. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 161,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $1,307,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 73,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $4,085,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 940.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

