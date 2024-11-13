EWCZ FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for European Wax Center in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for European Wax Center’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.27 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EWCZ. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. European Wax Center has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 13.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 435,270 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in European Wax Center by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,380,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

