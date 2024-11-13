Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 84.26% and a negative net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Exagen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Exagen Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 12,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,816. Exagen has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

