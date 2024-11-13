ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 789,645 shares in the company, valued at $36,055,190.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $4,207,000.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $4,145,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 46.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,003 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 497.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 800,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 666,805 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $19,417,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1,216.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in ExlService by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 418,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,296,000 after buying an additional 255,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Read Our Latest Report on EXLS

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.