Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,360.92 and last traded at $1,348.71, with a volume of 2465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,335.45.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,254.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,176.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

