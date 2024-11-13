Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,360.92 and last traded at $1,348.71, with a volume of 2465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,335.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on FRFHF
Fairfax Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.