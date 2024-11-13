Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.53 ($2.62) and traded as low as GBX 155.75 ($2.00). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.09), with a volume of 8,437 shares trading hands.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.61. The company has a market cap of £162.16 million, a PE ratio of -507.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company’s lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the prevention from cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or ischemia and hyperinflammatory conditions; and Bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody that targets a subpopulation of tumor-associated macrophages and converts the highly immunosuppressive M2-like macrophages to a pro-inflammatory state to promote immune activation.

