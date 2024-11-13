FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder James W. Ayers Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.15 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,909,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,497,413.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,623,000 after purchasing an additional 106,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 259.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,620 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in FB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after buying an additional 33,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

