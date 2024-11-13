Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sells $211,100.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.10, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,966. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGM stock opened at $211.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $156.74 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average is $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 36.01%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Report on AGM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 39.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $258,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 42.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.