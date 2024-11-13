Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 120.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Femasys Stock Performance

Shares of FEMY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 270,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,495. Femasys has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FEMY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on Femasys

Femasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.