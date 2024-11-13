Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 120.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Femasys Stock Performance

Shares of FEMY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 270,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,495. Femasys has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FEMY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

