FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Zacks reports. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. FGI Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

FGI Industries stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 300,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.