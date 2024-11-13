FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Zacks reports. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. FGI Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
FGI Industries Stock Performance
FGI Industries stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 300,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.85.
FGI Industries Company Profile
