First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) SVP Jason R. Belcher Sells 6,384 Shares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) SVP Jason R. Belcher sold 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $296,792.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,087.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of FCBC stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $857.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.
