First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) SVP Jason R. Belcher Sells 6,384 Shares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) SVP Jason R. Belcher sold 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $296,792.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,087.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $857.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

About First Community Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 47.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after buying an additional 102,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

