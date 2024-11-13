First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,548 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,081,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 206,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

