First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 1,358 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 841.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $424,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $60.22 and a 12-month high of $97.36. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

