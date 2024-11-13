First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

