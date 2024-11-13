First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

WINN opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $471.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

