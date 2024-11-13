First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $268,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 49,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.63.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $592.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.59. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $323.53 and a one year high of $607.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

