First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 76,975 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,975 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.74% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAPR. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 142.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.3% during the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EAPR opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $85.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

