First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $511,000 Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.21% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCB. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,955,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 829,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 727,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,981,000. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,974,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CGCB opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $27.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

