First National Trust Co Acquires 36 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $408.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.45 and a fifty-two week high of $409.72.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

