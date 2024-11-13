First National Trust Co Buys 2,469 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

