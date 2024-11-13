First National Trust Co Has $1.32 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1,020.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,937,000 after buying an additional 734,849 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 3,621.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $97,510,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 581.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,776,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.64.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $617.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $514.12 and a 200-day moving average of $552.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

