First National Trust Co Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,348 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.6% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 123,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,076,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 89.32%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

