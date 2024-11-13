First National Trust Co Sells 194 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 28,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4,559.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,641,000 after acquiring an additional 826,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.33. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.26 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

