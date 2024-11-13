First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the October 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. 35,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,435. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $411.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.