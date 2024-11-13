First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 50281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after buying an additional 171,297 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

