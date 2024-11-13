First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 50281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.