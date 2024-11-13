FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $21.96. 31,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 19,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNDC. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 723,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 66,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period.

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

