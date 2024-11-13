FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a growth of 649.6% from the October 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SKOR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. 25,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 188,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 85,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 301,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.