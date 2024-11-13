Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 126.5% from the October 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fortescue Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. 92,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. Fortescue has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $39.76.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

