Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GUTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.46. Fractyl Health has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

In other news, insider Jay David Caplan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,403.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

