FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 306588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $45.00 to $37.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $40.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 14.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The energy company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.10). The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 135.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,708,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 216,539 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 114,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,443,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 574,042 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

