Future Fund LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Future Fund LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.6% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 24.2% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 80.3% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $328.49 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $358.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.06.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

