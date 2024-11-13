Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in October

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Price Performance

FYGGY stock remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

About Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

