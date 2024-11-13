Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in October

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Price Performance
FYGGY stock remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.
About Fuyao Glass Industry Group
