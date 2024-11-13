FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Jushi Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Jushi in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Jushi had a negative return on equity of 5,529.11% and a negative net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.53 million.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Jushi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Jushi Trading Up 29.3 %

Shares of JUSHF stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Jushi has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.

