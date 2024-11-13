FY2024 EPS Estimates for PepGen Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PepGen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($2.91) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.37). The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEPG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered PepGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PepGen from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PepGen stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. PepGen has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PepGen by 31.5% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepGen by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 344,266 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in PepGen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PepGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 178,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in PepGen by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 561,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 57,504 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

